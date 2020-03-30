Isolation Challenge for Bill Cansick returning to UK from TRNC

In response to the article we published with entertainer Andy Reay click here on the subject of what do you do during Self Isolation, we have started to receive messages from many happy people as you will see.

We have a heart warming account from Bill Cansick who was in the TRNC on his own and has now returned to his wife Linda on one of the last Easyjet flights back to the UK from TRNC and wants his friends and family to know where he is.

For those readers who would also like to share their experiences please email kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com and we will try to publish them on our website and in our weekly online e-newspaper. Let’s try to make the world happy again by sharing good news.

For those people who are wanting to return from the UK to the TRNC or go from the TRNC to the UK please go to Facebook page “TRNC Residents trying to get home” click here and register your details as directed.

Readers Mail….

From Bill Cansick.

Hi Chris,

Well, after a last minute panic due to the RoC refusing to let people cross the border after 2pm, I made it to the Altinkaya Hotel and 12 Brits took the coach to the crossing at Pile.

Any nerves of what to expect were quickly dispelled when we were warmly received by the British Army. Their help and hospitality was amazing, providing water and hot and cold food.

After a couple of hours, our party and quite a few others then proceeded to Paphos airport by coach. We were the only flight, an unreal experience.

Turns out this was the last flight and Easyjet have now grounded their fleet and arriving back at Gatwick was also strange, deserted and straight through passport control with no obvious Coronavirus controls. Again, the drive home was surreal to Harwich in Essex. I have never seen the roads so clear. It’s good to be back with my wife Linda but look forward to returning when we get the all clear.

Special thanks to Sue Kasap, Catherine Hayes, Samantha Blair, Fatos from Cyprus Premier, yourself and CyprusScene, the British Army and Easyjet.

Stay safe and let’s hope this ends soon.