TRNC Coronavirus (COVID-19) control measures extended

THE COUNCIL OF MINISTERS HAS TAKEN THE FOLLOWING DECISION TO EXTEND MEASURES ADOPTED ON 12.03.2020, 13.03.2020 AND 14.03.2020 AS PART OF EFFORTS TO CONTAIN THE SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19).

THE EXTENDED MEASURES ARE AS FOLLOWS:

All schools, daycare centres, prep schools and educational institutions will remain closed until April 10, 2020. All sports, social and cultural activities at schools to remain suspended until April 10, 2020. All cinemas, theatres, concerts, festivals and mass gatherings are to remain closed or cancelled until April 10, 2020. All sports competitions are to be postponed until April 10, 2020, and to rescheduled to resume from that date onwards. All preauthorization applications for new work permits for foreign nationals remains suspended until April 30, 2020. All public servants for the exception of police, firefighters, healthcare workers, civil aviation and similar services will remain on administrative leave until April 10, 2020. All stores, businesses, casinos, night clubs, betting offices and entertainment venues in the private sector for the exception of pharmacies, petrol stations, bakeries and supermarkets which offer basic or essential services will remain closed until April 10, 2020. Pharmacies will remain open from 8 am to 1:30 am every day while on-duty pharmacies will remain open until 1:30 am the next day. Pharmacies will only allow three customers at a time to prevent crowding. All land, sea and air entry points into the TRNC will remain closed to all foreign nationals for the exception of TRNC citizens, their spouses and/or children in line with decision 453-2020, dated 19.03.2020 until April 11, 2020.

Source: Prime Ministry Crisis Centre, Posted 29.03.2020