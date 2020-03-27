Isolation Challenge for Steve and Rowena stuck in Tasucu, Turkey

In response to the article we published with entertainer Andy Reay click here on the subject of what do you do during Self Isolation, we have started to receive messages from many happy people as you will see.

We have another difficult case of Steve and Rowena Skinner who are stuck in Turkey and want their friends and family to know where they are and are desperate to know when they can come back to the TRNC.

For those readers who would also like to share their experiences please email kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com and we will try to publish them on our website and in our weekly online e-newspaper. Let’s try to make the world happy again by sharing good news.

For those people who are wanting to return from the UK to the TRNC or go from the TRNC to the UK please go to Facebook page “TRNC Residents trying to get home” click here and register your details as directed.

******

Readers Mail….

From Steve and Rowena Skinner

Hi Margaret & Chris,

Our dear friend Olwyn Patterson has urged us to tell you of our plight, even if our story is aired to you we may feel a little better.

Rowena, my wife lost her dear mother recently so we had to travel back to the UK to finalise various issues, we haven’t had a holiday for four years so we planned to drive across Europe bringing with us lots of memorabilia from the family home. Our journey started before the Italian problem flared up, we got to the South of France staying with a cousin when we learned that Turkey would not let people in who had been to Italy, we headed for Switzerland, Austria and all the Balkan States down to Greece expecting a sea of problems when we crossed into Turkey, this was not so, onwards down to Antalya keeping a very close eye on the escalating situation, we decided to take a couple of days off, exhausted, and then down to Tasucu to catch the ferry to Girne, we had all the TRNC government information and were, as we understood, allowed back into North Cyprus, we got our tickets to get on the ferry and at the very last minute we were refused by the TRNC police; we knew we were within the allotted time for entry.

Now we are stuck in Tasucu, we have visited the TRNC consulate in Mersin, they were understanding and returned gracious emails. Rowena’s residency ran out on the 24th March, we could not start her renewal process before we went to the UK, rule restrictions, we have started the renewal process online but, for obvious reasons, cannot complete the application.

Rowena is very anxious and very much wants to get home, Harriette and the two grandchildren are very much in the forefront of her mind. North Cyprus has been our home for ten years, the first five running Café Boss in which we greatly appreciated your custom.

We have been told that we will not be allowed back home until the 1st of April, I now think that could be later. One of the big concerns we have is would our application to enter on the 15th of March have been logged and recorded thereby ensuring that when we are allowed back into the TRNC Rowena’s residency will be still valid.

So sorry for such a long saga, just talking helps.

Best of luck

Steve