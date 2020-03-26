Happy Brits flight to the UK has been Cancelled

BREAKING NEWS…

From Grant Gibson…

Very sadly despite accepting our money/booking Easyjet have this morning cancelled our flight. The TRNC authorities had helped us in every way possible to get us home and we now feel very let down by Easyjet. We have appealed to the British government for their intervention both here in Nicosia and in the UK

We will keep you advised of developments.

We were delighted to hear that more holidaymakers who have been quarantined at the Salamis Hotel and are now released from quarantine are waiting for their repatriation flight home to the UK and hope they will be able to come back in better times.

Readers mail…..

From Grant Gibson…..

“Hello, we the British contingent from the Salamis Bay quarantine would like to echo our Swedish fellow inmates appreciation of the Turkish Authorities help and support during this extremely challenging time.

We (13 Brits) have been transferred to the Altinkaya Hotel in Kyrenia, where we are being very well cared for, while we await our repatriation flight on the 30th /31st of March.

Grant and Linda Gibson”

Grant has sent us a picture of their happy group saying:

“The stranded, ex quarantined, now curfewed 13 Brits enjoying our first non-room delivered meal in 15 days at the Altinkaya Hotel Kyrenia. Thank you to everyone who made this possible as under.

The staff at Salamis Bay Conti Hotel, Famagusta

The staff at Altinkaya Hotel, Kyrenia

The staff of Cyprus Paradise particularly Samantha

The TRNC authorities “