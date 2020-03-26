Isolation Challenge with the TRNC Quiz Masters 2nd online Quiz

In response to the article we published with entertainer Andy Reay click here on the subject of what do you do during Self Isolation, we have started to receive messages from many happy people as you will see.

For those readers who would also like to share their experiences please email kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com and we will try to publish them on our website and in our weekly online e-newspaper.

For those people who are wanting to return from the UK to the TRNC or go from the TRNC to the UK please go to Facebook page "TRNC Residents trying to get home"

Readers Mail…

Susie and Martin – The Quiz Masters

Susie’s 2nd Live Online Quiz : 26th March 2020

2 quizzes were done this time as so much interest after the first one! The first was at 5pm and the second at 7pm, both with the same questions and music.

I can only invite 7 teams at one time to be able to do this via messenger / facebook online.

The teams were :

Dixies Chicks

The Lemon Lovers,

Don’t mention the War

Flippers

Clappers ahoy

Bell Bottoms

Reays of Sunshine

Anglo Swedes

Fridge Raiders

Locked Up

Gin’ll fix it

Sherbet Lemons

Butch and Sundance

The teams joined us from :

Germany, Sweden, UK and TRNC.

WINNERS –

Joint 1 – Fridge Raiders, Butch and Sundance, Bell Bottoms – 32 Points

2nd – Sherbet Lemons – 30 Points

Joint 3rd – Gin’ll Fix It, Dixies Chicks, Don’t Mention The War – 29 Points

4th – Flippers – 27 Points

5th – Locked Up – 26 Points

Joint 6th – Anglo-Swedes, The Lemon Lovers, Reays Of Sunshine – 25 Points

Lemon Loser – Clappers Ahoy – 16 Points

Plus 11 Shut Ya Gobs!!

So lovely to be able to have a get together under such hard times, seeing smiles, talking, having a drink and laughing!! Thank you ALL so much for joining us.

Please do remember, I can only take 14 teams, 1st come 1st served!!

Love You All Quizzers

Susie ’n’ Mart xxxx