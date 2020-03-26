15 Sporting TRIVIA Questions and a STINKER Question 26th March

By Richard Beale….

This weeks SPORTING QUIZ plus the STINKER QUESTION and the answers will appear in the CyprusScene Enewspaper, and the answer to the “Stinker ” question that will appear in next’s week edition.

Q 1: This week the 2020 Olympic games were called off due to the corona virus which country were hosting the games ?. Q 8: Which sport is named after the country seat of the Duke of Beaufort.? Q 2: When the English Premier League was suspended who currently was the leading goal scorer ? Q 9: Which English League Rugby team is nicknamed “The Warriors” ? Q 3: Who won the 2019 BBC Sports Personality of the year ? Q10: Season 2019-20 which stadium are Coventry City playing their home matches at ? Q 4: Maria Sharapova retired in February from tennis, age 32. Which Grand Slams did she not win ? . French Open, Wimbledon, US Open, Australia Open or she won all of them ? Q11 : In which town on the River Thames is a Royal Regatta held every summer, but not this year ? Q 5: Birmingham are hosting the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Where are the Archery and Shooting competitions being held ?. Derby, India, Aldershot or Stourbridge ? Q12 : Who won the 2020 Cheltenham Gold Cup ? Q 6: Who is Coach of the English Premier League team Sheffield United ? Q14: Complete the name of this English Rugby Union Premiership team – Exeter …… ? Q 7: What number is at 9 o clock position on a dart board ? Q15: Which English football manager got the sack from the English FA and became manager of Southampton ?. Terry Venables, Steve McClaren, Glen Hoddle or Kevin Keagan ?

THE STINKER QUESTION ?

This season 2019-20 who is the currently oldest English Premiership player still playing ? (answer in next week’s Enewspaper.)