15 Sporting TRIVIA Questions and a STINKER Question 26th March

|Q 1: This week the 2020 Olympic games were called off due to the corona virus which country were hosting the games ?.
|Q 8: Which sport is named after the country seat of the Duke of Beaufort.?
|Q 2: When the English Premier League was suspended who currently was the leading goal scorer ?
|Q 9: Which English League Rugby team is nicknamed “The Warriors” ?
|Q 3: Who won the 2019 BBC Sports Personality of the year ?
|Q10: Season 2019-20 which stadium are Coventry City playing their home matches at ?
|Q 4: Maria Sharapova retired in February from tennis, age 32. Which Grand Slams did she not win ? . French Open, Wimbledon, US Open, Australia Open or she won all of them ?
|Q11: In which town on the River Thames is a Royal Regatta held every summer, but not this year ?
|Q 5: Birmingham are hosting the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Where are the Archery and Shooting competitions being held ?. Derby, India, Aldershot or Stourbridge ?
|Q12 : Who won the 2020 Cheltenham Gold Cup ?
|Q 6: Who is Coach of the English Premier League team Sheffield United ?
|Q14: Complete the name of this English Rugby Union Premiership team – Exeter …… ?
|Q 7: What number is at 9 o clock position on a dart board ?
|Q15: Which English football manager got the sack from the English FA and became manager of Southampton ?. Terry Venables, Steve McClaren, Glen Hoddle or Kevin Keagan ?
THE STINKER QUESTION ?
This season 2019-20 who is the currently oldest English Premiership player still playing ? (answer in next week’s Enewspaper.)
