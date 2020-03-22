Isolation Challenge for Carole and Richard Gwinnett stuck in UK

In response to the article we published with entertainer Andy Reay click here on the subject of what do you do during Self Isolation, we have started to receive messages from many happy people as you will see.

We have another difficult case of Carole and Richard Gwinnett who are stuck in the UK and want to let their friends and family know where they are and are desperate to know when they can come back to the TRNC.

For those readers who would also like to share their experiences please email kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com and we will try to publish them on our website and in our weekly online e-newspaper. Let’s try to make the world happy again by sharing good news.

******

Readers Mail….

From Carole and Richard Gwinnett

“Hi Chris,

My husband’s youngest brother tragically passed away after a short illness and obviously we wanted to return for the funeral, so we left on Tuesday March 10th out of Larnaca.

Within 48 hours of arriving in the UK, the sanctions began, and we realised when Wizz Air cancelled our return flights on Saturday 14th we were in a waiting situation so here we are in the UK and desperate to get back to our home in Lapta…

Any information or help would be gladly appreciated.

Thank you.

Carole and Richard.”