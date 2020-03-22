14-day quarantine for 336 TRNC students brought back from UK

With regard to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, 336 TRNC citizens, who were studying in the UK which is at the top of the risky countries, were brought back to the TRNC with the coordination of the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation and placed in various dormitories and hotels for a 14-day quarantine period.

The students travelled in two charter flights under the one-to-one management of Public Works and Transport Minister Tolga Atakan, the first at 02:05 and the second at 17:00 in groups of 168 on each flight and on arrival they were transferred to the quarantine centres.

Apart from the students who were hospitalised due to high fever, the health status of all students is good, and efforts are continuing to meet their needs.

We would like to thank the Ercan Police Station team, the Ministry of Health units, Istanbul Handling and T&T Ercan Airport, as well as Kar-İş, who have contributed to our students’ return to their country and all of their efforts to achieve this.



Source (Turkish): Ministry Of Public Works And Transportation Posted 21 March 2020