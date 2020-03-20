Isolation Challenge with the TRNC Quiz Masters First online Quiz

In response to the article we published with entertainer Andy Reay click here on the subject of what do you do during Self Isolation, we have started to receive messages from many happy people as you will see.

For those readers who would also like to share their experiences please email kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com and we will try to publish them on our website and in our weekly online e-newspaper. Let’s try to make the world happy again by sharing good news.

******

Readers Mail…

Susie and Martin – The Quiz Masters

As you know we do a Quiz every Thursday night so we thought why not try it online which we did on Thursday 19th March at 7pm!!

Those taking part were:

Dixies Chicks, Clappers Ahoy, Bell Bottoms, Gin’ll Fix It, The Flippers, Anglo Swedes, Don’t Mention the War, The Fridge Raiders, Butch and Sundance, Pat and Colin, are all the teams that took part and did it by video chat on the internet!!

The Quiz consisted of 1 General Knowledge round with 20 questions and 1 Music Round.

Remember there were 10 international teams, 1 in Germany, 1 in Sweden, 1 in UK and 7 in the TRNC!

Rules were (could not mark their papers LOL) so there was no cheating!!

Winner = Butch and Sundance 33 Points

2nd, Fridge Raiders 32 Points

3rd, Bell Bottoms 30 Points

4th, Gin’ll Fix It

Joint 5th, Anglo Swedes, Don’t Mention The War, Dixies Chicks, all got 23 Points

Joint 6th, The Flippers, Clappers Ahoy, all got 13 Points

The Online Lemon Losers — Pat and Colin 7 points!!

For the 1st time doing this quiz online, we were not sure it would work but with trial and error, everyone thanked us for taking the time. We may even do this next week if we are still isolated!

Thank you all for making this a fun night

Luv You All and Happy Quizzing

Susie and Martin XXXX