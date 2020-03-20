Isolation Challenge with Peter Coghlan in Perth, Australia

In response to the article we published with entertainer Andy Reay click here on the subject of what do you do during Self Isolation, we have started to receive messages from many happy people as you will see.

For those readers who would also like to share their experiences please email kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com and we will try to publish them on our website and in our weekly online e-newspaper. Let’s try to make the world happy again by sharing good news.

Readers Mail…

Peter Coghlan

Hi Chris

Just emerged from 14 days self isolation in Perth after my trip back from TRNC. Fortunately no adverse symptoms have arisen and gave me a great opportunity to rest up and recover from jet lag.

Western Australia is just starting to experience community transmission of the virus so I expect to see a surge in new cases.

Testing centres have been established at major Perth hospitals and regional centres with strict criteria for who gets to be tested. Supermarket shelves are bare in many sections (see photo – Toilet rolls and paper towels) taken yesterday 19th March when my wife went shopping for her 93 year old Mum. Seems like bad behaviour by some as we’re assured there are no food shortages.

Our schools remain open because it is considered better at this stage for kids to be in a controlled environment.

On the lighter side I also attach a photo from my son in Boston USA highlighting the entrepreneurial spirit of local home delivery service in providing a toilet roll with every delivery – a commodity that is fast becoming tradable here and in the US.

Take care all.

Peter