Girne Municipality arrangements for vehicles at the New Harbour

Girne Municipality has created a disinfected water area on the quay at the New Harbour in Girne for the passage of trucks and passenger cars.

Information given by the Municipality noted that a disinfected water area has been implemented, in which matting is laid, to enable the disinfecting of trucks and passenger cars on entry and exit of the Port.

Stating that the vehicle spraying process continues, the officials stressed that all entrances and exits continue to have the highest level of control for public health.

While the works for families and individuals in need continue by Girne Municipality, the help of business people sensitive to this situation continues and distribution will be made fairly to the families in need by the Municipality teams.

For those people who would like to provide food package assistance and those who will benefit from food packages, call 0533 871 2929 – 0533 870 2010.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality