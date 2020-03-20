Isolation Challenge with Sermen Erdogan in Melbourne, Australia

In response to the article we published with entertainer Andy Reay click here on the subject of what do you do during Self Isolation, we have started to receive messages from many happy people as you will see.

We shared a copy of one of these Isolation Challenges on the Facebook page “Melbourne Australia” Turkish Cypriot Radio” click here and our friend and Radio DJ/Presenter, Sermen Erdogan replied as follows.

For those readers who would also like to share their experiences please email kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com and we will try to publish them on our website and in our weekly online e-newspaper. Let’s try to make the world happy again by sharing good news.

******

Readers Mail…

Sermen Erdogan

Hi Chris

Isolation is recommended like in other countries in Australia as well but not enforced by government yet.

Many private schools, some universities and some workplaces have voluntarily closed down. Parents are reacting to the government for not closing down all schools!

Gathering of people outside is limited to 500 and inside is limited to 100 people and deaths from COVID-19 is relatively small but increasing and there are over 500 persons under treatment currently.

Lastly the first Australian rules football match was played last night 18th March without spectators. It was a disaster for Carlton who were beaten by 100 points.

I have now locked myself in my house for protection from Coronavirus and I can motivate myself by writing at least.