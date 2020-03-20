Isolation Challenge with Demetra and Mehmet in the USA

In response to the article we published with entertainer Andy Reay click here on the subject of what do you do during Self Isolation, we have started to receive messages from many happy people as you will see.

Readers Mail…

Demetra George Mustafaoglu

Dear Family and Friends in Cyprus,

We are alive and presently well and kicking in Los Angeles as we await the birth of our 4th grandchild Altan on Friday the 20th March and are participating in social distancing and quarantining at home much like most of you.

Fortunately a friend tipped me off about the outbreak in China early on so we decided to stock up on supplies in early February, all which could also be useful in the event of one of our California earthquakes.

We didn’t have to fight anyone off for toilet paper, hand sanitizers, alcohol or disinfectants. We loaded up for 3 months of lockdown and purchased TP, canned meats, vegetables, fruit and plenty of rice and pasta. Of course we have our stash of Cyprus Raki and Anglia Brandy for those crazy days or special celebrations!

After 45 years of marriage, busy careers and raising our daughters Devran and Deniz, we thought it would be great to be alone again BUT, that didn’t last long! Both daughters needed help with childcare due to closures so they could continue working from home and with preschool, gymnastics, library and swimming all cancelled, we fit the bill to fill in for a while.

Mehmet and Asena Mehmet and Destan

Our fearless fool Trump and his minions who don’t believe in science got caught with their pants down and though they continued to lie to the American public and tried to pray away the Coronavirus in the US, it is here and out of control. Our stock market is 6 feet under, businesses are shuttered, my concerts all cancelled, there are very few testing kits available nor enough hospital beds, not ample protective gear for medical personnel, no idea how many are infected and walking about, and there is probably more fear of the unknown than panic just now.

We are driving between homes of our children to share our time and knowledge, music and language skills with the grand babies. Tristan, 2 is counting to 10 and nouns in Turkish, Spanish, Farsi and English nonstop. Asena, 21 months is singing the Laughing Song from Die Fledermaus on pitch and counts in Turkish and sings Frozen 2. Six month old Destan has just found his voice and is competing with his sister for attention! So you see we don’t have much time to worry. Too busy planning routines for our family.

Trying to keep up with Cyprus news but also family and friends in England, Spain, Italy, the Middle East and their heartbeat. Hearing that Americans returning from abroad weren’t tested or temperatures taken is alarming and just plain negligent. Also seeing thousands of youth cavorting on Florida beaches during Spring Break is absolutely shocking after seeing millennials on ventilators in Italy and being told the cemeteries are closed due to lack of burial space! Stay home please!

So here we wait in hopes of flattening the curve while the novices in DC attempt to dig themselves out from under their lie that the news of the Coronavirus was a Democratic Party hoax perpetrated to bring down Trump’s re-ejection. We pray for a miracle like the rest of the world. And a change in our LEADER.

With love Mimi D and Mehmet Dede