CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 119 has arrived

What a week it has been with government restrictions being put in place to combat Coronavirus and air flights being slashed across Europe and this has led to many people being left in the wrong place and they have been asking us for help.

We have also been receiving messages from people around the world telling us how they are coping with Isolation and to try to help and also bring some happiness back we have been publishing these as “Isolation challenge” articles.

For those readers who wish to submit news and reviews for publication please send your contributions to kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com and we will do our best to publish these for you. If there are any local readers who would like to be part of our team and help with publication we would be pleased to hear from them.

Issue 119 is now complete and you can download your free PDF file of this week’s e-newspaper Download Now!

If you would like to read some of our older issues of the CyprusScene.com Enewspaper, please click below in the listing to make your selection.

2020 Enewspapers:

2019 Enewspapers:

2018 Enewspapers:

2017 Enewspapers: from 1st December