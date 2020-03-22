Ministry of Health announcement about Coronavirus

The Minister of Health and his entire team are working together and all necessary precautions regarding Coronavirus have been taken and will continue to be taken.

There is hearsay and comments which are creating chaos and panic for the public, especially on social media, which are not based on correct information. Such negative actions demoralise and create unnecessary information pollution.

However, we would like to share with the public that we will be monitoring all statements that are not based on reality, which will negatively affect public health and morale, and that legal action will be taken.

Regarding the process, the Ministry of Health continues to provide official information to the public regularly. It is kindly requested not to accept any other explanations.

We once again state that our priority is the health of our people, and we invite everyone to take care and use common sense.

Source (Turkish): Ministry of Health Posted: Mar 20, 2020