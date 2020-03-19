Isolation Challenge for Mike and Michele Smith stuck in the UK

In response to the article we published with entertainer Andy Reay click here on the subject of what do you do during Self Isolation, we have started to receive messages from many happy people as you will see.

We have another difficult case of Mike and Michele Smith who are stuck in the UK and want to let their friends and family know where they are and are desperate to know when they can come back to the TRNC.

For those readers who would also like to share their experiences please email kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com and we will try to publish them on our website and in our weekly online e-newspaper. Let’s try to make the world happy again by sharing good news.

******

Readers Mail….

From Mike and Michele Smith

“Hi Chris,

Would you mind setting up, if you think it be helpful, a website site for Expats/ residents stranded out of TRNC. This would help with information about us that may be helpful to persuade the authorities to allow arrangements to be made so we can travel back to our homes in the TRNC and in our case to our lovely home in Ozankoy.

This may help people like us wanting to get home and we have Full Residency and we are living out of the suitcase with what we brought with us for a family funeral in the UK so life is now becoming very difficult.

I would imagine there are countless other expat people ‘ trapped’ like us and unable to get back to their homes.

Regards,

Mike and Michele”

Editor’s Note.

As we explained to Mike and Michele, with flights being cancelled across Europe and ever increasing Coronavirus controls being implemented here in the TRNC we felt the best thing we can do is to publicise their case and share widely along with others on our website and weekly online e-newspaper.

A lot of people will be wanting to support people in cases like this and we will be alerting the British Residents’ Society who have been having ongoing discussions with the Prime Ministry and Ministry of Interior and publishing new Coronavirus controls as they are implemented.