Girne Municipality advise people to Stay at Home

With regard to the new Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak program, while Girne Municipality continues to work for needy families and individuals, business people have also been sensitive to this situation.

In this challenging process, Girne business people have extended their help for needy families, and prepared aid packages for families in need.

Mayor Nidai Güngördü, made a statement on the subject and said; “While we continue to work for needy families and individuals, the sensitivity of Girne business people makes us happy”.

Saying that the sensitivity of helping people in need in the immediate vicinity is appreciated by everyone, Güngördü stated that solidarity is essential for these difficult days.

For those people who would like to provide food package assistance and those who will benefit from food packages, call 0533 871 2929 – 0533 870 2010.

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality