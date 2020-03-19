Girne Municipality advise Second Spring members to “Stay at Home”

Girne Municipality recommends that its members over 65 years of age should stay at home for their own health and community health. They will arrange any needs from the market, hospital medication and pharmacy.

The Municipality of Girne launched an initiative for their Second Spring members, 65 years of age and over, living within the municipal borders. The Coronavirus, which is affecting the whole world, calls for the Social Affairs Branch team to protect the elderly, especially in the high risk group – “Stay in your home for your health“. In addition, the registered members of the municipality of 65 years of age and over are provided with the transport services of the municipal staff for the market, hospital medication and pharmacy needs.

Girne Mayor, Nidai Güngürdı, reminded that the citizens who are living in our country, as others in the world, must comply with the rules and should not be confused, especially in the risk group of the elderly and patients. Güngördü said, “Some of the elderly and patients are living alone, some are far away from their children. They are very much at risk. We have an obligation to protect our members.

The Girne Belediyesi Social Affairs Branch can be reached by calling +90 533 8799595 and +90 533 8702010. Market and Pharmacy shopping will take place between 08.00-12.30pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality