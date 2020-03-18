Dedicated teacher builds Secondary School in Losinoni, Tanzania

By Margaret Sheard …

In December 2019 we attended a fundraising event at the home of Figen Vicky Rasmussen in North Cyprus, who was trying to give some financial help to her long time friend John Laizer in Tanzania.

The event was very successful with 1,050TL being raised, which was the first of a number of events Figen had decided to hold to raise funds for education for children in John’s village.

To see article about the first fund-raising event click here

Figen first met John Laizer while she was in Tanzania in 2003, he was a young man of about 16 years of age at the time, he is now married and has 2 children of his own. John’s education and training in Tanzania to become a teacher was paid for by Figen’s dear friends Palle and Ingrid Mork from Denmark. Once John had obtained his degree he returned to his Masai village of Arusha.

We were told by Figen that during her time in Tanzania she was appalled at some of the living conditions in the villages and the lack of education for the children.

Some years ago John Laizer built a small Primary School so that the village children could receive education and it was his dream to also provide a Secondary School. This was started in 2018 with the help of friends and sponsors, and 2 years later he was proud to say it was finished and the school opened officially on 19th February 2020, however, there is much more which needs to be done and this is what John has told me :

“ We opened the school today, but no furniture. Also we are still looking for friends, NGOs etc. who wish to support our school because we have a big challenge. For example we need teachers’ houses, a laboratory, a library, learning and teaching material. So pray for us “.

This is just one of the many places in the world where there is a lack of education for children and the chance of being able to make something of their lives. If there is any organisation which may be able to help John Laizer to fully complete his dream please contact him by email : Johnlaizer36@gmail.com or telephone +255755756731.

Sadly we have just been informed by John that there is now Coronavirus in Tanzania, so he needs all the help he can get to ensure a safe future for the children.