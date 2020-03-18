Girne Municipality  Coronavirus  hygiene measures

With regard to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak program, intensive work has been initiated by Girne Municipality.

Mayor of Girne, Nidai Güngördü, emphasised that the cooperation of our people and the institutions that have to continue their services is essential for the successful implementation of this sensitive issue.

Güngördü said “In order to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic that affects our country, the Girne Municipality continues to work intensively with the relevant teams to continue the essential services of everyday life. In line with the decision taken by the Council of Ministers, within this process it is necessary not to go outside other than in essential situations”.

In the statement made by the Press and Public Relations Department of Girne Municipality; In public spaces disinfectant application studies by the Municipality Health Teams are continuing intensively.

Especially trucks, vehicles entering the Girne Tourism Port and the entrance areas of the immigration building are disinfected at certain intervals. In addition, ATMs and public toilets in Girne are also within the routine disinfection program. Disinfection of the Girne Municipality Service building, which is providing limited service, is also carried out, and direction to set a social distance limit in a controlled manner. Disinfection of public buildings such as the General Directorate of Police and the District Office is also provided.

Disinfection application is not a protective process for a long period of time because it is an instant application. It is much more important to know that the flow of people will not remain sterile and that individuals should pay attention to personal hygiene. The social distance between individuals should be limited to at least 1 meter. In order to ensure hygiene, hands should be washed with sanitizer or soap and water for at least 20 seconds and contact with the face, nose and eyes should be avoided

While hygiene measures are taken in public areas by Girne Municipality, businesses should also take their own precautions in areas that continue to serve the public throughout the city:

In corporate places, the hygienic cleaning of general surfaces, including floors, door handles, chair edges, countertops etc. with which people have contact, should be carefully performed. Chemicals with a chlorine base (such as bleach, domestos etc.) or antiseptic properties (such as dettol, sanitol etc.) should be used to ensure the hygiene of surfaces. Closed environments should be regularly ventilated.

Alcohol-based disinfectants with a minimum content of 70% or antiseptic solutions should be used for hand hygiene.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality