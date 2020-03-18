BRS News from the Ministry of Interior regarding Residency

The British Residents’ Society published news on 17th March 2020 with the latest information provided by the Ministry of Interior about the Residency Regulations and the current working arrangements during the Coronavirus emergency period which we are sharing for other readers who are seeking the latest facts and information.

Direct from Ministry of the Interior

Ministry Of Interior Announced From The Department Of Migration And Population Registration

Provisional arrangements made on 13 March 2020 within the framework of the decisions taken by the Council of Ministers in the Charter of Residence Permits and Visas:

1- Applications for all types of residence permits of foreigners by hand have been stopped for 30 days from the date of publication of the amendment in the Official Gazette.

2- Applications for online residence permits are continuing.

3- Applications made before the publication of the amendment in the Official Gazette will be continued to the extent that it does not threaten public health.

4- Foreigners who had the right to apply within the period that applications were suspended, will be accepted as applying on time if they apply within 30 days after this period expires and the delayed application fee will be replaced with normal application fee.

5- Foreigners who have come to the country for tourism or other reasons and cannot return to their country during the visa period given at the entrance due to Coronavirus or the disruption of transportation will be accepted for 30 days on legal leave in the country will not be fined.

6- If 30 days is insufficient this period can be extended by the Minister to 90 days.

In order to carry out emergency administrative procedures related to the Ministry of Interior, The Department of Immigration and Populace Registration Office, special call center phone numbers that will operate within working hours (08:00-16.30) are as follows

For emergency passport operations of the Department of Immigration:

(0392) 611 1088

For the Population Registration Office emergency birth certificate and ID card:

(0392) 611 1207

For those readers wishing to learn more of the British Residents’ Society and registration as a member please click here