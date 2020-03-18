Isolation Challenge with Diane and Graham Loftus

In response to the article we published with entertainer Andy Reay click here on the subject of what do you do during Self Isolation, we have started to receive messages from many happy people as you will see.

For those readers who would also like to share their experiences please email kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com and we will try to publish them on our website and in our weekly online e-newspaper. Let’s try to make the world happy again by sharing good news.

******

Readers Mail…

Diane Loftus

Hi Chris

A couple of friends popped in to see us today (16th March 2020) to use our Turkish mobile phone and they caught us gardening.

They called in to report they had come from UK to the 1102 number. Everything was ok with them both.

They both took their cardigans off and said: “right let’s all get stuck in, there’s nothing else to do“. Now that’s what you call friends.

We have had a lovely afternoon together during this worrying time and then had lunch together and a catch-up.

I hope you and Margaret are keeping well and safe.

Kind regard

Diane and Graham Loftus