NEU and NEC starting an online education system

By Ahmet Abdulaziz ….

The Near East University (NEU) has announced that it is switching to an online education system due to the decision of the Council of Ministers to suspend education until March 22, 2020, as a result of the decision of the World Health Organisation (WHO) on the Coronavirus epidemic, which has been declared a pandemic by the WHO.

The same facility has also been arranged for the students of Near East College (NEC).

With the aim of continuity of education the courses will be held online. All students can approach their classes through the following link: https://uzem.neu.edu.tr/

The Moodle, Edmodo, Google Classroom and Google Meet systems, will be utilised for this purpose. Students will be able to perform all operations such as access to lessons, getting information, doing homework, and communicating through the interface offered to them during the online education process.