Creditwest Bank revised emergency service

We have received and are sharing the following news from Creditwest Bank about the revised service during the Coronavirus emergency period.
In all probability, other banks may be operating in a similar manner. We have heard of readers experiences that due to a limited number of staff working in banks at the moment there are restrictions on the number of people allowed into the bank at a time. We must all be patient and understand the need to cooperate with each other during these difficult times.
