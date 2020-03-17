Isolation Challenge with the Quiz Masters, Susie and Martin

In response to the article we published with entertainer Andy Reay click here on the subject of what do you do during Self Isolation, we have started to receive messages from many happy people as you will see.

For those readers who would also like to share their experiences please email kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com and we will try to publish them on our website and in our weekly online e-newspaper. Let’s try to make the world happy again by sharing good news.

******

Readers Mail

Susie and Martin Ford, The quiz mistress and bingo man!!!

Hello all,

What are we doing through this difficult time? We are staying in for one..

Spring cleaning a room a day top to bottom, gardening here and there and some DIY!!

Preparing lots of quizzes for the time we will be able to get back to it…

We are enjoying each other’s company and making the most of it and even the famed Abnormals have stopped their gatherings for rehearsals for now!

Keep Safe Everybody, We miss you all and let’s Hope and Pray it won’t be too long before we can all Return to Normality.

Keep Smiling

Susie and Martin xxx