Erbil Arkin becomes Honorary President of ATA

We have received and are delighted to share this latest news from the Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus.

Anglo Turkish Association

Much Loved Turkish Cypriot becomes the

First ever Honorary President

The Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus are pleased to announce the appointment of Erbil Arkin to the newly created position of Honorary President of the Association.

A first not only for the Anglo Turkish Association – but a first for any Association in North Cyprus.

Erbil Arkin

Founder of the Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCD)

Chairman of the Arkin Group of Companies

(Colony Hotel – Palm Beach Hotel – Hersham Golf Club – The House & Garden – Daima Yachting – Cyprus Sporting Clubs + Many Other Companies in the TRNC and Countries across the World)

Philanthropist, successful business man, friend to everyone, respected by his peers, well known in North Cyprus the UK and many other Countries Worldwide, family man, and a gregarious person. Besides all this a Genuine Nice and Kind Hearted Man!

Erbil says “He is deeply honoured and privileged to become the very first Honorary President of the Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus, and will assist the Association in its endeavours whenever he can!”

The Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus gratefully thanks Erbil for accepting this position and looks forward to his valued assistance and advice in helping the Association maintain and grow its position as the leading cultural association for Ex-pats and Turkish Cypriots in Northern Cyprus!

For more information visit the Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus website: – www.angloturksihassociation.com