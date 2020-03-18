Isolation Challenge with Pat and John Malloy stuck in Germany

In response to the article we published with entertainer Andy Reay click here on the subject of what do you do during Self Isolation, we have started to receive messages from many happy people as you will see.

In this case and like a few more people we know of, Pat and John Malloy are stuck in Germany and they are now unable to come back due to cancelled flights and closed borders and from all in the TRNC we send our best wishes that they can come home soon.

For those readers who would also like to share their experiences please email kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com and we will try to publish them on our website and in our weekly online e-newspaper. Let’s try to make the world happy again by sharing good news.

Readers Mail….

From Susie Ford (The Abnormal)

Pat and John Malloy who are part of The Abnormals Team are stuck in Germany and sent the following message.

“On the 9th March we went to visit our son for 1 week and were due to return on the 16th March and Turkish airlines cancelled our return flight on the 14th March.

We are enjoying our time with our son but anxious about getting home as we have no idea when that will be and our poor dogs are still in the kennels.

The kennels have contacted us and told us not to worry the dogs will be fine. We have been watching Netflix, doing some batch cooking and going for long walks in Munster.

The weather has been better than we expected as we expected it to be raining most of the time. We will give our son’s flat a nice spring clean.

We had thought about visiting my son for longer in the future but we wondered how the dogs would be away from us for so long so this way we have had no choice

We are due to visit our other son in May in Spain as his partner is due a baby anytime now and we hope that we can get home to the TRNC for a few weeks and spend time with the dogs before leaving to see our new grandson.

I hope everyone keeps safe and can be back to their normal routines soon.

Pat and John xxxxx”