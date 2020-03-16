TRNC Telephone and Internet Troubleshooting service to continue

In addition to the importance put into effect by our Government against the Coronavirus (COVID-19), which has turned into a global epidemic, some decisions have been taken to ensure that our citizens do not interfere with communication services in order to minimise their hardship during these difficult days.

In this context, at a time when individual isolation lifestyle has been encouraged by the decisions of the Council of Ministers there is an increased demand for citizens to connect with their relatives at home and abroad through online contact, online shopping, online financial transactions, accessing information over the internet, which has become the basic need;

As a result of consultations with the Internet Service Providers (ISP), it was decided to continue the troubleshooting work by applying all the necessary measures to ensure that the services in this area do not fail.

In addition, during the measures to be implemented across the country until March 27, 2020, new installations will be stopped by Internet Service Providers, while only the telecommunications department will continue to repair faults. During this time, no new installations will be made. In order to deal with telephone faults as soon as possible, subscribers are kindly requested to make their complaints to the telephone response system number 161 or the Telecommunication Department’s Facebook page (@kktctelekom) with their subscriber name, surname, address and contact number information.

In case of internet malfunction, the ISP for the service should be contacted.

Source: Ministry of Public Works and Transportation