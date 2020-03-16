Girne Half Marathon postponed

The Girne Half Marathon organised with the cooperation of Girne Municipality and the Athletics Federation, which was due to be held in April, has been postponed to a later date as a further measure by the Municipality due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the TRNC and throughout the world.

Mayor of Girne Nidai Güngördü made a statement and said : “We have decided to postpone the Girne Half Marathon, which was to be held for the third time in 2020, in cooperation with the Municipality of Girne and the Athletics Federation, as a further measure against the COVID-19 virus.

We have accelerated our work with responsibility and sensitivity on all measures to be taken for the health of our people. Firstly, we decided to temporarily postpone all the activities we had organised as a Municipality”.

Güngördü noted that the Coronavirus information meetings and disinfection activities are continuing and that they had accelerated disinfection applications in various parts of the city, especially where citizens are concentrated. He stressed that rational measures are being applied by all institutions and organisations as soon as possible to eradicate this epidemic with the least harm.

Güngördü noted that our people should read all warnings and informative articles about what should be done as a precaution to protect themselves.