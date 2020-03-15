The number of Coronavirus cases in the TRNC has increased to 6

Health Minister Ali Pilli announced that result of one of the four recent examinations in the TRNC was positive and the total of Coronavirus cases in the country has increased to 6.

Health Minister Ali Pilli stated that the new Coronavirus case in the country is a TRNC citizen from England.

Minister Pilli noted that the tests carried out for the other three of the tourists who are being monitored in the hotels are negative.

Health Minister Ali Pilli stated that the general condition of the Coronavirus patients is good and that their treatment in quarantine continues in the hospital

Source Ministry of Health

Posted: 15th March 2020