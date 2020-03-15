All tourists in TRNC are to be sent back to their countries

Email from Ministry of Tourism and Environment 15th March 2020

“Regarding the Coronavirus pandemic, in accordance with the decisions taken by our government in order to protect public health, tourists in our country are to be sent back to their countries.

In cooperation with the Ministry of Tourism and Environment, the Turkish Cypriot Hoteliers Association (KITOB) and the Cyprus Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (KITSAB), all tourists in our country are to be sent back to their countries by means of chartered aircraft by Monday evening 16th March.

As the Ministry of Tourism and Environment, we have put into effect an initiative to ensure better tourist and health care services during the isolation period of the tourist group, which is currently under surveillance at Salamis Hotel, Famagusta.

As a result of our initiatives, it was ensured that in respect of tourists held in isolation at the hotel, they are provided with morning, noon and evening meals by a special catering company, including the need of drinks and snacks.

As the Ministry of Tourism and Environment, we publicly share concern that the tourists at the hotel, who are being kept under surveillance, are in constant consultation with both the Ministry of Health officials and the Hotel’s top management, and that doctor and nurse services are carried out without any problems.”

Source: Ministry of Tourism and Environment

Editors Note; We understand that the Turkish Cypriot Hoteliers Association (Kitob) have appealed to its Hotel members to volunteer to provide urgently to the quarantined hotels Cardboard Cups, Kettles, Tea Bags and Nescafe.

