TRNC Coronavirus, Call Center Number 1102

In addition to the GSM numbers previously announced for the Coronavirus notification line, the Ministry of Health has created a call centre number 1102 that can be reached immediately from both landline phones and GSM appliances, in order that more people can reach the Ministry urgently.

A system has been put into service in the call centre, where 5 people can be answered at the same time and 10 people can be on hold.

The system has been prepared to respond in Turkish and English.

All our citizens will be able to reach the call center 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Source: Ministry of Health