Girne  Municipality convened a meeting urgently on 14th March

Girne Municipality has created a crisis desk in respect of the measures against Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Girne City Council held an Extraordinary Meeting which was convened under the chairmanship of Mayor Nidai Güngördü, to discuss the decisions taken at the meeting of the Council of Ministers.

Accordingly, funeral, garbage collection, disinfection, water works and police services were re-arranged as follows in terms of continuity:

1- Cashier’s offices in the New and Old Service Buildings will be open daily (on weekdays) between 09:30 and 13:00.

2- At the Baldöken Parking Lot, the cashier will be open between 09:30 and 13:00 on weekdays.

3- The cashiers in the payment centers in the villages will be open between 09:30 and 13:00 on Wednesdays.

4- Our emergency phone numbers:

A) FOR FUNERAL WORKS – 0533 840 52 20 B) OFFICERS – 0533 868 28 57- 0548 882 21 20 C) WATER WORKS –

For Faults: 0542 882 1118

For Freight Loading operations: 0548 838 8810

D) FOR OTHER EMERGENCY WORKS: ALO 185 Note: Within Girne Borders

Citizens will be able to call Girne Municipality in emergency situations by calling the following phone numbers: Public Works and Reconstruction 0548 881 2114, Cleaning Works 0533 860 5973 – 0533 825 0104, Sewage works 0533 870 2017/0533 846 2017.