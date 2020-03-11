“Learn Design from Masters”, at Eastern Mediterranean University

By Ahmet Abdulaziz….

The Visual Communications Department of the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) recently arranged a meeting with Ginette Caron, within the scope of “Learn Design from the Masters” course. The course aims to let the most successful designers meet the students of the course.

The subject of the ongoing semester was established as branding and packaging. In this context, the packaging that the students will produce during the course will be entered into an international competition to be held in the Czech Republic entitled “Model Young Package Competition 2020”, in the category of personal care.

Ginette Caron worked as a designer for a number of important companies, such as Benetton and Prada (branding, graphic design, packaging, directional signs, exhibition design etc.) and as an art director, she currently works in her own studio in Milan called “Ginette Caron Communication Design”. She currently works with important clients such as Barilla, Bvlgari, Fabriano Butique, Ferragamo, Knoll, Moleskine, San Carlo, Swatch and TV5.

Making an announcement on the subject, EMU Visual Arts and Visual Design Department Chair Prof. Dr. Senih Çavuşoğlu stated that within the context of the same course, they will again bring more of the world’s most successful designers to meet with students.