Sudan and Lebanese cultural nights organised by EMU

By Ahmet Abdulaziz ….

With a view to creating better mutual understanding between differing cultural and social life of different countries, Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) recently organised two separate social events.

On 29th February 2020, EMU organised “Sudan Night” at the Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center. During the evening, information about Sudan was shared and Sudanese traditions were introduced by members of the Sudanese Students Association. In a theatre play entitled “The Sudanese Revolution”, Sudanese students reflected on how and what the situation in their country should change. Amjad Shaker, one of Sudan’s famous singers, was also among those in attendance during the event. EMU students enjoyed Shaker’s songs, with the students performing the traditional “Jabana” dances that they perform at parties or celebrations.

The “Lebanese Night” was organised on Monday, 2nd March 2020. Members of the EMU Lebanese Students Association hosted students from different cultures during their night. “Tabbouleh”, “Hummus” and many different traditional tastes unique to Lebanon were served during the magnificent evening. Students performed traditional “Dabkeh” dances and the EMU Lebanese Students Association presented a short video promoting their country and introducing their cultures and traditions. Also featured during the event was a theatre performance revealing the problems experienced in their country. The participants had a lot of fun with the Arabic songs voiced by Tony Attieh Elie, Attieh Houssam, Rouay Heb, and Anthony Karam.

Students from Sudan and Lebanon experienced enjoyable moments and unforgettable evenings. In addition to many Sudanese and Lebanese students, students from different countries came by bus and participated in the events. Within the scope of the events, participants were offered cocktails and local dishes from Sudan and Lebanon. The exhibition hall which was decorated with photos of Sudan and Lebanon also attracted great attention from the visitors.