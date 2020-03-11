Kyrenia Amateur Dramatic Society are holding Auditions

KADS Auditions are being held on Wednesday 1st April 2020 at 6.30 pm at the Black Olive Café, Alsancak and this is what they have to say about the auditions.

“Comedy and Melodrama, a Radio Play and the Christmas Show are on offer as characters galore wait to be filled by you.

Comedy: a contemporary drama set in the living room of a suburban house, rich in family jealousy, with hysterical dialogue, a fight scene and a twist.

Melodrama: Dodgy American accents to the fore! Set in the Golden Nugget casino during a blizzard in the 1890s. A helpless heroine, a goodie, a baddie and lots of cape flourishing and moustache twirling.

Radio Play: A light-hearted comedy based around the absence of a central character. Recorded in the late summer at BRT Studios and broadcast a few weeks later.

Picture above : the late Tony Woods (ex TRNC resident) and Can Gazi recording some years ago.

The Christmas Show: Last year it played to over 200 people – you probably saw it. A festive Murder Mystery centred around Santa Claus and a host of dysfunctional fairies and elves.

No previous experience required (KADS can help turn you into a performer). Enthusiasm and a sense of fun is all that is needed. Come along to auditions and become an actor!

Not sure about acting? No problem … what about Set Design, Costume Design, Stage Management, Prompting, Sales and Marketing, Sound and Lighting, Front of House, Programme design and Sales or Technical Support. Come along to Auditions and become a part of KADS. For further information please contact 0533 832 8121″