Çavuşoğlu: ‘3rd Drilling Vessel in Eastern Mediterranean’

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu responded to the questions on the agenda of the Anadolu Agency’s Editor’s Desk.

Minister Çavuşoğlu replied to the question if the 3rd drilling vessel will be located in the Eastern Mediterranean and stated “Yes, our President has announced. Our third ship is going to the Eastern Mediterranean. One ship is drilling in the 8. Parcel, which is in Turkey’s Continental Shelf. The other ship is drilling in the fields licensed by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC)”.



Çavuşoğlu underlined that Turkey will continue to protect its own rights and those of the Turkish Cypriots in the Eastern Mediterranean. Çavuşoğlu added “Due to the Continental Shelf and Exclusive Economic Zone agreement we have signed with Libya our western continental shelf boundaries have been designated, therefore our continental shelf has enlarged.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office