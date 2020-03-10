TRNC Assembly sent letter to PACE regarding border gates closure

Representatives of the TRNC Assembly at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Özdemir Berova (UBP) and Armağan Candan (CTP), sent a letter to PACE President Rik Daems regarding the closure of the border gates on 28 February by the Greek Cypriot Administration.

In the letter Berova and Candan mentioned that the decision to close the border gates was unilateral and there was no advance warning made and also stressed that the claim of measures taken regarding the Coronavirus was far from being persuasive.

According to the information given by the TRNC Assembly it was stressed in the letter that the border gates have a great importance in respect of the social, economic and political relations between the two sides on the island. It was also indicated that the opening of the border gates has been the most effective step taken for confidence building measures up to this time.

Berova and Candan, asked the President of PACE to follow the case and stressed that the voice of the international community should be heard regarding this issue and indicated that continuation of such procedures will only serve to the solidification of the status quo in the island.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office