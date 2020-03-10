TRNC Assembly Deputies sent letter to EU Commissioner

The Deputies of the TRNC Assembly who hold contacts with the European Parliament, Oğuzhan Hasipoğlu (UBP), Erek Çağatay (HP) and Fikri Toros (CTP), sent a letter to the EU Commissioner Elisa Ferreira regarding closing of the border gates by the Greek Cypriot Administration.

In the letter sent to the EU Commissioner, and many other EU authorities, it was stressed that the decision of the Greek Cypriot Administration for closing the border gates contradicts the Green Line Regulation and a necessary investigation should be made by the Commissariat on the issue.

According to the information gained by the TRNC Assembly, in the letter it was underlined that the unilateral decision of the Greek Cypriot Administration is an action that damages the communication between the two sides and especially the peace process on the Island.

Furthermore, it was stressed that as the owner of the Green Line Regulation which organises the crossings between the two sides, the EU does not have the luxury to stand by regarding the issue, and it should be evaluated as soon as possible as to whether there is legality of the provisions of the Greek Cypriot Administration to put into practice regarding Coronavirus (Covid-19). Underlining that the most effective way that the struggle against infectious diseases can be achieved is by common initiatives, the Technical Committee for Health has been established for that purpose but this was disregarded, the Deputies demanded that the EU make an initiative for withdrawal of the Greek Cypriot side’s decision.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office