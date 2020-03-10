Güngördü: The murder in Girne is a Shame on Humanity

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü denounced the murder of Elif Lort in Girne on 8 March 2020, emphasising that all kinds of violence against women and women’s murders are a shame on the part of humanity.

Stating that all people should respect each other, Güngördü said that such aggressive behaviour is not acceptable, and that all people and institutions should work in cooperation to prevent violence and other such incidents.

Güngördü pointed out that they opened the Girne Counselling and Support Center on March 9, 2018, exactly two years ago, their primary goal was to embrace violence against women, and to reach out and be with them in all their difficult circumstances.

Giving information about Girne Municipality Consultancy and Support Center, Güngördü said, “Our center provides free therapy support to the clients. At the same time, we stand by women in violent situations in terms of both legal and psychological support. ”

Güngördü stated that the center provides individual and dual therapy expert support, especially for victims of drug abuse, drug victims and their relatives, those who have problems in their relationship, children, adolescents and adults.

He also mentioned that there is collaboration with the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, the Department of Social Services, the Girne Police Department, the Prime Ministry Combat Against Drugs, the Nicosia Turkish Municipality Women’s Shelter, and that in this respect there is support available to all victims, together with all institutions, who can can apply to the Center.

It was pointed out that a total of 111 clients, 27 male and 84 female, have applied to the Consultation and Support Center,

Güngördü also stated that they organise educational and seminar events that will strengthen our society, regardless of religion, language, race and gender.

At the center, there are currently 54 people actively receiving consultancy services, and some of them continue with their therapy, once a week or every two weeks. The Information and Support Center can be reached on 0533 879 9595 and at Naci Talat Caddesi Zeki Keçeli Apartmani Kat: 1 Daire 3.

Source: Girne Municipality