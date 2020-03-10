A ceremony was held at Baf Martyrs Monument

A ceremony was organised in front of Baf Martyrs Monument in Güzelyurt for the commemoration of the Baf Resistance and Martyrs Day.

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Kudret Özersay, other Ministers and representatives of the Cyprus Turkish Peace Forces and Cyprus Turkish Security Forces attended the ceremony.

During the ceremony, flowers were laid at the monument, followed by a minute’s silence and gun salute. The ceremony was completed after the singing of the national anthem, reading of poems and raising of the flags.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office