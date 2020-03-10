Turkish Union Solidarity Association organising a workshop

Turkish Union Solidarity Association is organising a workshop entitled ‘World Turkish Media Workshop’.

According to the information from the Turkish Union Solidarity Association the workshop will take place in the TRNC between 12-15 March 2020 and 35 media members who will attend the workshop will also have official meetings.

Media members and representatives of politics, education and tourism from 15 different countries will attend the workshop. The expected participants are from Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Uzbekistan, Turkey, Georgia, Austria, France, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Crimea, Azerbaijan, Brussels, Netherlands, Germany, England and Karachay Malkar Turks.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office