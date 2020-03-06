Don’t forget to pay your TRNC Property Tax

Girne Municipality determined and started to collect the Immovable Property (Real Estate) taxes in 2018 within the municipal boundaries in accordance with the Immovable Property Tax Law No. 50/1995, 15/2006, 39/2006, 42/2007, 18/2008.

The first instalment payment period of Property Tax, which is paid in two instalments per year, is required to be completed by the end of April 2020. The second instalment of the Property Tax must be paid by 30th September 2020.

Payments can be made to the Girne Municipality New Service Building and the old building offices of the Girne Municipality, the Girne Municipality terminal branch counters, Zeytinlik, Doğanköy, Ozanköy and Bellapais Mukhtar’s Offices, or to the banks with which Girne Municipality is contracted (Akfinans Bank, Albank, Asbank, Capital Bank, Creditwest Bank, Garanti Bank, Halk Bank, Economic Bank, Business Bank, Central Cooperative Bank, Limassol Cooperative Bank, Nova Bank, Turkey Economy Bank, Turkish Bank, Universal Bank, Foundations Bank, Near East Bank and Ziraat Bank).

Property tax notifications will not be sent to addresses via mail, property owners can receive their property notifications from the Property Tax Department at the Girne Terminal. New registrants need to bring with them the title deed research document or sales contract.

For detailed information call the Municipality’s Department of Property Tax – Tel: 650 0100 (extension 1123-1124).

For the payments made after the payment date specified above, a legal delay penalty will be applied.

Source: Girne Municipality