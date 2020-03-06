ARUCAD represented at Planning, Law and Property Rights conference

ARUCAD Interior Architecture and Environmental Design Department Head Assoc. Dr. Balkız Yapıcıoğlu made a presentation at the 14th PLPR Conference : “Land and Property Registration in Cyprus“.

The 14th annual conference organised by International Academic Association on Planning, Law and Property Rights (PLPR) was hosted by Jan Evangelista Purkyně University (UJEP) in Ústí nad Labem, Czech Republic.

Serving as an academic peer group to conduct research in their field, how can these new tools under the rule of law be used for more efficient and fair planning? How to adapt more traditional tools to better respond to current trends and challenges? Through social and environmental justice, how can we use the land better? At the 14th conference of PLPR, which aims to create a good peer group that is necessary for a good academic change by bringing together people from various countries and researching the content of the topics and especially the relationship between law and planning, Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) Head of the Department of Interior Architecture and Environmental Design Assoc. Dr. Balkız Yapıcıoğlu made a presentation entitled “Land and Property Registration in Cyprus”.

In her presentation, Balkız Yapıcıoğlu stated that after the division of the island in 1974, property and property rights were a controversial issue, especially with the reunification efforts of the island. Stating that since 1974, the majority of the Turkish minority and immigrant population has been greatly improving the land originally owned by the Greek Cypriots, Yapıcıoğlu stated that the majority of expats who purchased properties were delayed in obtaining title deeds for their property due to lengthy bureaucratic reasons.

Assoc. Dr. Yapıcıoğlu said, “As a result, they are afraid of losing their property in case of a merger or legal action. The poorly functioning old land registration system and accelerating land development will inevitably lead to future conflicts with the owner of the property or land. Land registration systems are costly to establish and such a system is unlikely to be established in Cyprus in the near future.

Saving real estate foreign investments as well as land use in a possible solution to the Cyprus problem will rely on new blockchain technologies as a constant database of services, thus helping to provide temporary relief to migrant land developers during this transition period until a final solution.”

“The property problem that emerged after 1974 is the most important factor affecting the solution,” Yapıcıoğlu said and discussed how she could address this problem in a different way and contribute to the solution.

Yapıcıoğlu made a statement on rational and constructive solutions of the questions in her presentation where she discussed how to eliminate the pollution in land registry information, how to find solutions to questions, such as who is the real owner of the land.

After her presentation entitled “Land and Property Registration in Cyprus” at the 14th PLPR Conference, Balkız Yapıcıoğlu also made a joint presentation with Konstantino Lalenis from Thessaly University.

In the joint presentation, an urban transformation project that combines recognition of the importance of architectural heritage, architectural interventions in buildings, urban design and renewal of surrounding areas, and a business plan investigating investment interests for appropriate uses, the feasibility of the economic plan and sources of finance, were discussed.

In the joint presentation of Balkız Yapıcıoğlu and Konstantino Lalenis, which is thought to have no historical value, emphasis was made regarding the importance of old buildings and abandoned buildings, ideas, solutions and suggestions to bring these buildings back to society

Source: ARUCAD – Arkin University