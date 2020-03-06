Girne Municipality Park and Gardens Department continue Afforestation

Girne Municipality Park and Gardens Department, which increased flower planting and tree pruning in Girne with the arrival of spring, planted trees in the green area of the Municipality in Bellapais Fidan street.

Mayor Nidai Güngördü, made a statement on the subject and said that work will continue without interruption for a greener city, and that they will continue landscaping and planting to create a greener environment.

As part of the afforestation work, Pink Flowering Acacia, Carob, False Black Pepper and Candle Trees were planted in many areas in the parks and gardens of the city.

Source: Girne Municipality