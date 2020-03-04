News

Dual-carriageway project, originated in Turkey, near completion

By on ( Leave a comment )

Tolga Atakan, Minister of Public Works and Transportation, made a statement regarding the remaining section of Lefkoşa Northern Ring Road and İskele-Çayırova dual-carriageway. Minister Atakan’s statement is as follows:

The completion work of Girne Northern Ring Road project, which originated from the Republic of Turkey,  began on 28th February, and the necessary construction work for the completion of Iskele-Çayırova Dual-carriageway project has commenced.

Following the resolving of the interim orders and other technical problems, by our Ministry and the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, the section between the Girne-Lefkoşa road and Haspolat and the section of the İskele-Çayırova road between İskele Boğaz exit and Çayırova will be completed.

Both projects have a scheduled timetable and details of the work carried out with the contribution of the Republic of Turkey will be shared with the public in the coming days.

Source: Ministry of Public Works and Transportation.

Categories: News, Road works

Tagged as: , , ,

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.