Children diagnosed with chickenpox in TRNC

It was brought to our attention by the school administration that there were children with itching problems at the Şehit Zeki Salih Primary School.

Sanitary inspectors affiliated to the Primary Health Services Department of the Ministry of Health were contacted, and cleaning materials were given to the school within the framework of general hygiene measures.

Following this, the students who were experiencing a problem were directed to a skin specialist doctor in Famagusta State Hospital by our teams.

As a result of the examination, 2 children studying at the school were diagnosed with chickenpox. Vaccination cards of the other children will also be checked by the Primary Health Care Service and vaccinations will be carried out where necessary.

Source: Ministry of Health