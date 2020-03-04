Anglo Turkish Association (ATA) start the planting of a forest

The Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus undertook their Tree Planting – Start a Forest Event in conjunction with the Forestry Department on Friday 28th February.

Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus – Kuzey Kıbrıs Türk Ingiliz Derneği

www.angloturkishassociation.com

Association Chairperson Gülter Kuran accompanied by members of the Association undertook a morning’s work planting hundreds of seedlings to start a forest for the benefit of our future children’s children!

Association Chairperson Gülter Kuran in white jumper calling for volunteers.

All present commented that despite the hard work involved they were all pleased to have been able to contribute a little something to our Country’s environmental future.

Vice Chairperson, Philip Lloyd, said that ‘After the disappointment of having to postpone the tree planting at the start of the year due to the extreme bad weather, he was pleased that today’s tree planting was such a success, enjoyed by everyone who took part and enabled those in particular who planted a tree for a departed loved one to do so on such a lovely day in such peaceful surroundings’.

He also thanked the Forestry Department for their help and assistance in helping to Plant a Tree – start a forest!

After the planting ATA members who took part in the tree planting were joined by other ATA members for a Social (lunchtime) Gathering at the Bağ Restaurant in Lefkoşa.