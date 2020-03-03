Health Minister Pilli examined on-site damage assessment work

Damage assessment and cleaning work started quickly at Lefkosa Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital yesterday morning (1st March) following the fire. Health Minister Pilli, who visited the hospital, said the departments that are not affected are expected to start working shortly.

Minister Pilli, in his statement following his visit, emphasised that the work will continue at full speed. He said, “Damage assessment work continues. I think it will probably be completed quickly. We will re-open our hospital in a short time. Currently, our patients were transferred to the Near East Hospital and Kolan Hospital. Outpatient clinics of Girne Akçiçek, Famagusta State Hospital and Cengiz Topel Hospital are working. We will explain in more detail in the coming days.”

Ali Çaygür, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, stated that 80-year-old Zalihe Karabey, who was evacuated to a private hospital after the fire in the State Hospital, died this morning (2nd March). Çaygür said, “It is not a death related to fire or transportation. We extend our condolences to the family.”

Minister Pilli also thanked institutions and organisations, especially the Cyprus Foundation Administration for their assistance for the renovation of the hospital, and that they will launch a health aid campaign on Monday.

Source: Ministry of Health