Electronic Concrete Monitoring System to be implemented in TRNC

An agreement has been reached between the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation and the Ministry of Environment and Urbanisation of Turkey and ASELSANNET to implement an Electronic Concrete Monitoring System (EBIS), which enables the control of construction with chip-based concrete monitoring system.

Kemal Bağzıbağlı, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation, held a meeting with Ertan Yetim, Head of the High Science Board of the Ministry of Environment and Urbanisation, and İsmail Karahan, General Manager of ASELSANNET, within the framework of his official visit to Ankara with an accompanying delegation.

Within the framework of the agreement signed with the Turkish Ministry of Environment and Urbanisation, General Directorate of Construction Affairs and ASELSANNET for the implementation of the EBİS project, ASELSANNET technical team will visit the TRNC in early March and work with the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation, Planning and Construction Department, Construction Council and the team that will consist of the relevant Chambers and Associations. Within the project, construction will be controlled by chip concrete monitoring system and a Building Inspection System will be developed.

During a meeting with Ertan Yetim, the Head of the Ministry’s High Science Board, Undersecretary Bağzıbağlı consulted about the project of building construction unit price list, which continues in the framework of the cooperation that started in 2019. Within the scope of the unit price list project, the unit prices used in the tenders will be calculated with detailed input costs and published electronically.

The delegation of Undersecretary Bağzıbağlı, was the Director of Planning and Construction Department Oğuz Akçay, Chairman of the Board of Construction Hıfzı Avdan, Members of the Board of Construction Council Cafer Gürcafer, Burcu Kutalmış, Uğur Çulhaoğlu and engineer of the Planning and Construction Department Sancar Kutalmış.

Source: Ministry of Public Works and Transportation